Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Sonoco Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after buying an additional 138,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

