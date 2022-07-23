Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

