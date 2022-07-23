Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

