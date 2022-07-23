South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Dividend of $0.12

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $427.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

