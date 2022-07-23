Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.34.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.