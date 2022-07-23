Spaceswap (MILK2) Tops One Day Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032279 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars.

