SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 25.4% This Week

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $26,011.26 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,472,539 coins and its circulating supply is 11,595,684 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

