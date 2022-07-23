SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Advance Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

