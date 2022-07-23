SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $34.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

