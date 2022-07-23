SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Trimmed by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 782.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,777. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.