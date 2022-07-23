SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,763,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

