SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,963,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

