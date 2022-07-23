Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 260

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.11) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPI. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.15) to GBX 237 ($2.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 239 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £964.91 million and a PE ratio of -99.58. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.07).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

