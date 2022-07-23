Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Citigroup

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.48.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

