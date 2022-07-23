Spores Network Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Spores Network has a market cap of $490,880.47 and approximately $91,289.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016876 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032603 BTC.
Spores Network Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
