Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 33,257 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 2.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $28,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

