Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 188 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

