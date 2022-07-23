Stack Financial Management Inc Has $46.77 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.58.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

