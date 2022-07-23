Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 4,386 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,255 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

