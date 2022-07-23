Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 748 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,273,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

