Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.82

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.82 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.53). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.55), with a volume of 21,323 shares traded.

Staffline Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.70. The firm has a market cap of £74.43 million and a PE ratio of 4,490.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Spain acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($298,864.32).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

