Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.82

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAFGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.82 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.53). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.55), with a volume of 21,323 shares traded.

Staffline Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.70. The firm has a market cap of £74.43 million and a PE ratio of 4,490.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Spain acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($298,864.32).

Staffline Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.