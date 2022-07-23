STARSHIP Market Cap Hits $3.95 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $2,774.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016646 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032279 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.