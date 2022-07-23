STARSHIP Market Cap Hits $3.95 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $2,774.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032279 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.