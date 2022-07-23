State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,612 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.