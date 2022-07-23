State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,610 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $136.65 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.