State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of Kimco Realty worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

KIM opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

