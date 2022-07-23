State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,816 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $28,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $175.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

