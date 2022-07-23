State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $33.54 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,124 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $33,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.