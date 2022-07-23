State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $43.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $43,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.