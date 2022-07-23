State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $44.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $44,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,678,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $463.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.