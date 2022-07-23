State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,547 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

