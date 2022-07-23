State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,305,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $38,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

