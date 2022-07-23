State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,701 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $30,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

AIG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

