State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,116 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CSX were worth $48,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 431,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 199,165 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in CSX by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 20,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

