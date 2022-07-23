State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 724 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $225.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

