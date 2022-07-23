State Street Co. (STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on October 13th

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
State Street has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
State Street Trading Up 0.5 %
STT opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 22.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
