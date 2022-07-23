Step Finance (STEP) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $156,871.53 and $360,602.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016876 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032603 BTC.
Step Finance Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
