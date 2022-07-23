Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 191,257 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 419,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

