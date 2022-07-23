Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after acquiring an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $195.58 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.76.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

