Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $5.17 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 31,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

