Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $8.22 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

