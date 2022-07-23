Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $879,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1,126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $76.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

