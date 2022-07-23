Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

