Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 6,125 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 692,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 291,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.