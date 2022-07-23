Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 80 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $103,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.09.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

