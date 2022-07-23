Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 375 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $242.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

