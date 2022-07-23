Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 747 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $37.89 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

