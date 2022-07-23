stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

stETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

