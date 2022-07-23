Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target to $7.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.41%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

