Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.91.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

TECK.B opened at C$33.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$17.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

