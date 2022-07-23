Stifel Nicolaus Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.57.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.38.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,625. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.